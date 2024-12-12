Red Sox Could Get Into $180+ Million Bidding War After Garrett Crochet Trade
The Boston Red Sox don't seem to be done adding to the organization.
Boston pulled off a blockbuster trade on Wednesday to land All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. He isn't the only All-Star the Red Sox have their eyes set on, though. Another player that has been linked to Boston in rumors is Houston Astros All-Star infielder Alex Bregman.
He could play third base and there also have been rumblings that he would be willing to move to second base for a team.
The Winter Meetings are just about to wrap up and Bregman still hasn't signed, although there have been a lot of rumors. It's unclear if he will return to Houston, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said the Astros, Red Sox, and even the New York Yankees all could land Bregman with a deal worth $180 million or more.
"Boras also represents third baseman Alex Bregman, who has won two World Series championships and been to the postseason every year since 2017, could land a deal exceeding $180 million from the Houston Astros, Red Sox or the Yankees," Nightengale said.
“We’ve had numerous talks with teams and owners, and we all know what comes after an A (Alex) and a B (Bregman) is a C – champions," Scott Boras said as transcribed by Nightengale. “And it’s Bregman’s case, that’s C-squared. All of these teams realize what a leader he is and what a champion he is, and plus his skill level to boot. He’s very much in demand."
Landing Bregman would be an interesting move for Boston. It would reunite him with manager Alex Cora. It would also lead to some logistical questions. Would he play third base with Rafael Devers switching positions? Would he take second base? It's unknown, but the Red Sox still should try to bring him in.
