Red Sox-Astros Mock Blockbuster Pitch Would Send Kyle Tucker To Boston
The Boston Red Sox missed out on the biggest prize of free agency, but could they add a different star off the trade market?
The Winter Meetings have led to a handful of moves already with even more expected. There also has been increased trade chatter. One player who surprisingly has been brought up is Houston Astros superstar Kyle Tucker. He's just 27 years old and is estimated to make just over $16 million in 2025 before hitting free agency after the season.
Tucker surely will land a massive deal of his own if he reaches free agency. Could Boston look to land him now that it missed out on Juan Soto? He would have a similar fit but it would take a massive trade package.
FanSided's Jacob Mountz made a mock proposal that wouldn't just land Tucker in Boston, but Framber Valdez as well.
"Red Sox receive: (outfielder) Kyle Tucker and (left-handed pitcher) Framber Valdez (and) Astros receive: (shortstop) Franklin Arias (MLB Pipeline #95), (outfielder) Miguel Bleis (Red Sox #8 prospect), (catcher) Brooks Brannon (Red Sox #27 prospect)," Mountz said. "The Astros are under considerable pressure this offseason. They are one of the top spending teams in baseball and are looking to slow down on increasing the payroll...
"Astros’ GM Dana Brown is currently listening to offers on Tucker and stated his intention to listen to offers on anyone. However, he has also expressed a desire to keep Tucker in his walk year. Any package for Tucker and Valdez would need to be substantial, however, with only one year left on both contracts, they shouldn’t expect an extensive haul."
This is a fun idea and landing Tucker and Valdez would immediately change the perception around the team. While this is the case, the package going to Houston in this hypothetical likely is too small. There has been chatter about Boston showing interest in Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and players like Marcelo Mayer at least have been mentioned.
If the Red Sox are going to land not only one star but two, it would likely take at least one of the team's top-four prospects in Mayer, Roman Anthony. Kyle Teel, and Kristian Campbell. It's a great idea for the Red Sox to pursue both stars, but it would cost a whole lot more than this mock deal.
