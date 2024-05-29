Red Sox Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Underrated Veteran At Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been solid so far this season but like many clubs still have room for growth.
Boston should improve significantly as important offensive pieces like Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida return to the field but it was dealt a heavy blow recently as it was announced that Garrett Whitlock is dealing with an elbow injury that will need surgery.
The Red Sox's starting rotation has been fantastic so far this season but the depth is being tested right now and an addition could make a lot of sense around the trade deadline if Boston still is in contention for a postseason spot.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. He has been linked to the Red Sox in the past and could end up being moved, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Jesús Luzardo of the (Miami Marlins), Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox), J.P. Sears of the (Oakland Athletics), Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval of the (Los Angeles Angels), Jack Flaherty of the Tigers, Chris Bassit of the (Toronto Blue Jays), and Luis Severino of the (New York Mets)," Bowden said.
Bowden was asked about potential starting pitchers who could be traded this summer and mentioned Flaherty as an option. He has been solid so far this season and has a 3.84 ERA in 10 starts for Detroit.
Flaherty may not be a splashy option, but he could help stabilize the rotation and fill in for Whitlock down the stretch as Boston hopes to compete for a playoff spot.
