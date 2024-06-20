Marlins All-Star Could Be Solid Pickup For Red Sox To Bolster Offense
The Boston Red Sox should be considering ways to improve the club right now rather than selling.
Boston is in a good spot right now and should get even better in the near future. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu will be back very soon and first baseman Triston Casas isn't too far away from a return.
While this is the case, Boston should be considering all options to bolster the offense right now. The Red Sox could use a little more pop in the lineup and one player who could make sense in the near future is Miami Marlins slugger Josh Bell.
He has been in trade rumors all season to this point and likely will be moved ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox need some more power and Bell could help in that department. If the Red Sox wanted to make a move, they could acquire him soon to give Casas as much time as he needs in his recovery.
When Casas is ready to return, Bell could provide important depth at first base and designated hitter. Boston needs some right-handed pop and Bell could help with that. He is a switch-hitter and would provide a much-needed boost.
There are sure to be some bigger names available on the trade market, but the Red Sox don't necessarily need to make a major splash. Landing someone like Bell could help while Casas is out and then provide needed depth once the young slugger is back on the field.
