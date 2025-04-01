Red Sox Rising Star Ranked MLB's No. 2 Rookie: 'Chance To Quickly Develop'
The most exciting narrative surrounding the Boston Red Sox through five games is the early play of Kristian Campbell.
Boston’s offense has struggled mightily outside of Campbell and Wilyer Abreu. The fact that the 22-year-old Campbell has hit the ground running bodes well for his future in the big leagues, but what will the rest of the 2025 season look like for the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket?
Campbell is 6-for-16 at the plate so far with one home run, two RBI, four walks, and five strikeouts. His slash line is .375/.500/.688. An impressive start, indeed.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked Campbell the No. 2 rookie in all of baseball and projected that Campbell would finish the season with a .264/.347/.423 line to go along with 14 homers, 43 XBH, 66 RBI, and 13 stolen bases.
“At this time a year ago, it would have been nothing short of unhinged to suggest Campbell would be the team's starting second baseman to kick off 2025,” Reuter wrote.
“A fourth-round pick in 2023, he began the 2024 season unranked among the Red Sox top 30 prospects, but he flew up leaguewide Top 100 lists as the season unfolded, hitting .330/.439/.558 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 77 RBI and 24 steals in 115 games while reaching Triple-A (Worcester Red Sox).”
“With the rare 60-hit, 60-power, 60-speed offensive profile, Campbell has a chance to quickly develop into one of the best offensive second basemen in the league, though he may ultimately fit best at a corner outfield spot defensively.”
With Garrett Crochet signing a contract extension with the Red Sox on Monday night, many speculate that Campbell is next in line for an extension.
Boston has no reason not to lock up Campbell for the long term. He looks like a future All-Star at the moment and has been improving at a ridiculous rate over the past 12 to 16 months.
More MLB: Red Sox $90 Million Outfielder To Start Season In Minors; Will Trade Follow?