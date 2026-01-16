Red Sox Avoid $45 Million Mistake In Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox arguably need at least one other bat this offseason, but that doesn't mean the club should add another logjam to the organization.

If you take a look at the Red Sox's roster on paper, they can put together an above-average lineup, even with the questions in the infield. They can take it to another level by adding either a second baseman or a third baseman. Boston struck in free agency this week by signing All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suárez. This move took the rotation to another level and while there's still a need for a big-time bat, the need has gotten a bit smaller thanks to such a high-octane rotation.

If Boston is going to add another option, it should be at second base or third base because if the club adds anywhere else, it will make the roster-building even more complicated. Right now, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders to the point that Masataka Yoshida doesn't have a clear path to playing time because the outfield is full enough to the point that it will likely impact the DH spot as well. Boston is good at shortstop with Trevor Story and first base with Willson Contreras and Triston Casas.

The Red Sox avoided a mistake

At catcher, the Red Sox have Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong, who are a good tandem. While this is the case, Boston was linked to slugger JT Realmuto. On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that Realmuto agreed to go back to the Philadelphia Phillies on a three-year, $45 million deal that could go up to $60 million.

"Free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract with a chance to get to $60 million, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray wrote.

Afterward, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox "stayed in touch" with Realmuto throughout the process.

"I'm told the Red Sox stayed in touch with J.T. Realmuto 'all along' but he's obviously a bit redundant on the roster so setting the market for him (or matching PHI, who did set the market) never seemed likely, IMO," Cotillo wrote.

It's for the best that the Red Sox didn't get a deal done. If they had gotten rid of a catcher -- like Wong -- maybe it would've made more sense. But with the Red Sox already deep enough that DH is likely full, adding another guy at a position that was already full would make things even tougher. Especially at that price point. The Red Sox brought in Contreras, who was an All-Star catcher himself. The Red Sox could use another bat, but not signing Realmuto is for the best.

