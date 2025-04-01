Red Sox Finalize Six-Year, $170 Million Contract Extension With All-Star Ace
The Boston Red Sox acquired a bona fide ace in December, and now it looks like he’ll be pitching at Fenway Park for many years to come.
On Monday night, Red Sox fans rejoiced as ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news that Boston and 25-year-old starting pitcher Garrett Crochet agreed to terms on a contract extension.
“BREAKING: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Passan posted to X.
“The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service.”
Crochet has been outspoken about not wanting his extension negotiations to carry into and distract from the regular season, and it appears that Boston’s front office was respectful of Crochet’s concerns in that regard.
The Red Sox acquired Crochet on December 11, 2024, in a deal that sent prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman González to the Chicago White Sox.
Crochet tallied a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 2024 for the lowly White Sox (146 innings pitched) and was named to his first All-Star team along the way. Crochet was also awarded the American League Comeback Player of the Year award last season.
A former No. 11 overall selection of the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Crochet ascended to The Show almost immediately as a gifted reliever in Chicago's system. He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, returned to the mound in 2023, and debuted as a starter last season.
Crochet’s career arc has been unique but always defined by his elite talent, and the Red Sox are banking on the promise that his best days as a starting pitcher lie ahead.
Crochet will make his second start in a Red Sox uniform on Wednesday in Baltimore.
