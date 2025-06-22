Red Sox Roster Shuffle: Richard Fitts Up, Rookie To IL
The Boston Red Sox are looking a piece of the starting rotation for the time being.
Boston shared on social media on Sunday that it is placing rookie starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins on the 15-Day Injured List and calling up fellow starter Richard Fitts to fill his spot.
"The Red Sox today placed RHP Hunter Dobbins on the 15-Day IL (retroactive to June 21) with a right elbow strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled RHP Richard Fitts from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.
Dobbins had arguably his best start of the season last week with. six-inning, no-run affair against the New York Yankees on June 14th. He followed that up by allowing four earned runs against the San Francisco Giants on June 20th. Something seemed off and now it's clear that he's dealing with an elbow strain.
In his place, the Red Sox will give Fitts another shot. He had a red-hot start to the season after earning a role in the rotation out of Spring Training. Fitts allowed six earned runs across his first 17 innings of work before going down with an injury. He returned in late May and didn't allow an earned run in three innings of work on May 27th.
The wheels came off on June 2nd, though, as he allowed five earned runs against the Los Angeles Angels in one inning before being sent to the minors. Now, he'll get another shot with Dobbins on the IL.
More MLB: Mets Sign Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite After Brief Yankees Stint