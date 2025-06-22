Mets Sign Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite After Brief Yankees Stint
A former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite is on the move.
MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported that the New York Mets are signing former Red Sox utility man Pablo Reyes after a brief stint this season with the New York Yankees.
"The Mets signed infielder Pablo Reyes, who was briefly in the organization last year, to a minor league contract and sent him to Syracuse," DiComo said. "Reyes had recently been DFA'd by the Yankees.
Reyes was recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He appeared in 24 games with the Yankees this season and slashed .194/.242/.226 with zero home runs, two RBIs, and one stolen base.
His best season came as a member of the Red Sox in 2023. That year, he appeared in a career-high 64 games and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two homers, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, nine doubles, and 27 runs scored.
The Red Sox moved on from him in 2024, though, and he actually had a brief stint with the Mets. It mainly was in the minors, but he did see action in one big league came with New York in 2024. Now, he'll try to work his way back up to the big league club once again after signing his minor league deal.
He's a good guy to have around your team because he increases roster flexibility. He can play all over the diamond. For example, in his brief times with the Yankees this season he saw time at pitcher, second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter.
More MLB: Roman Anthony Wasn't Only Red Sox 'Pushing For A Promotion'