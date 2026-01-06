Red Sox Sign Former Yankees 1st-Rounder T.J. Sikkema

The Boston Red Sox announced their non-roster invites for spring training on Tuesday, and one name was brand-new to the list.

In addition to minor-league signings that Red Sox on SI has covered, such as infielder Vinny Capra and right-handed pitcher Hobie Harris, the Red Sox announced that left-handed pitcher T.J. Sikkema would be joining them in spring training.

Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald was among those who shared the news of Sikkema's signing via X (formerly Twitter).

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Profiling Red Sox's newest left-hander

Sikkema, 27, was a New York Yankees first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, going 38th overall out of Missouri. He spent just over three years in that organization before he was traded to the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, a name with whom Red Sox fans will be quite familiar.

After a year and a half in the Royals' system, Sikkema was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft before the 2024 season. With his third organization, Sikkema split his time between starting and the bullpen and saw a mixed bag of results.

This past season, Sikkema made it to Triple-A for the first time, albeit for only five outings. He pitched to a 4.57 ERA in 86 2/3 total innings, striking out 72 batters, walking 31, and allowing 78 hits.

At his peak, Sikkema ranked 16th on the Yankees' top prospect list from MLB Pipeline back in 2021. He last appeared on a team's top 30 for the Royals in 2023.

Sikkema was also college teammates with Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck, as the two combined for 175 innings in 2017, the year Boston took Houck with their first-round pick. Sikkema was a freshman that year and mostly pitched out of the bullpen.

Many Red Sox fans will root for Sikkema to succeed purely because he didn't work out for the Yankees, and it's that sort of contempt that keeps the rivalry alive. And from Boston's perspective, there's no such thing as too many lefty bullpen options right now.

More MLB: Red Sox's $38.5M Veteran Predicted To Leave Boston In Favor Of Angels