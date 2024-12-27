Red Sox Surprisingly Predicted To Lure $105 Million All-Star Away From AL East Rivals
The Boston Red Sox need another slugger to complete their 2025 lineup, and most seem to think they're down to two more options.
There's Teoscar Hernández, the 33-homer slugger from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and there's Alex Bregman, the Gold Glove third baseman from the Houston Astros. But what if there's a third option flying under the radar?
Anthony Santander, the 2024 All-Star right fielder for the Baltimore Orioles, is an interesting Red Sox fit. He crushed 44 home runs this past season, third-most in Major League Baseball, but he doesn't get on base much and his defense in the outfield leaves plenty to be desired.
The Orioles aren't likely to be in on Santander, since they already signed 2024 Red Sox standout Tyler O'Neill to join their outfield. But the Toronto Blue Jays, another Red Sox division foe, have frequently been connected to the switch-hitting slugger.
Colin Cerniglia of Yardbarker recently predicted that the Red Sox would pull a fast one on Toronto and any other teams looking to sign Santander.
"Santander’s 44 home runs in 2024 with the Orioles cemented him as one of MLB’s premier power bats. Though his defense has declined, he has offensive upside that remains undeniable."
"Prediction: The Boston Red Sox will double down on offense, adding Santander’s switch-hitting power to their lineup."
The upshot to adding Santander is that he could add a huge injection of power to Boston's lineup if he repeats his 2024 performance. Fenway Park is also one of the only places he can be hidden defensively, as his poor range is mitigated by the Green Monster.
Santander is projected for a five-year, $105 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, which seems like a massive commitment to make to a 30-year-old with good-not-great career numbers.
If the Red Sox whiff on both Bregman and Hernández, though, all of Red Sox nation might suddenly be clamoring for Santander.
