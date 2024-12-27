Red Sox Could Land $100 Million Superstar Thanks To Tigers' Gleyber Torres Signing
Every move made during the Major League Baseball offseason has a ripple effect. The Boston Red Sox could be in a position to benefit this time around.
On Friday, the Detroit Tigers signed ex-New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. It is reportedly a one-year deal for $15 million, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Rogers also reported that Torres would play second base for Detroit in the post announcing the signing.
The fact that Torres will play second for the Tigers is significant on a couple of fronts. First, he reportedly turned down a previous offer from the Washington Nationals that would have involved him playing third base, so it's clear the position meant a lot to Torres during his search.
Second, it could mean the Tigers are still in play for Alex Bregman, a known Red Sox target. It could also mean the Red Sox path just got more clear.
There are two ways Detroit can swing after this move. Either they can redouble their efforts for Bregman, using Torres as an extra bonus piece to convince the former Houston Astros All-Star third baseman that they're building something. Or, they can consider their infield a finished product.
The Tigers have options on the roster to play third base, likely more exciting options than they have at shortstop. Jace Jung, their number-five prospect, will be a rookie this season after getting 34 games of experience in 2024. And Matt Vierling can plug and play either at third or in the outfield.
Bregman is still clearly an upgrade over those two, but the Tigers can get by without him if they need to at this point. Colt Keith likely shifts to first base in place of the struggling Spencer Torkelson, so Torres helps the Tigers spread their big bats around.
Bregman just finished up a five-year, $100 contract with the Astros, and has reportedly been seeking double that number from suitors in free agency. But it doesn't seem as though any team has been willing to approach the $200 million mark at this point.
The Red Sox may not have to come close to $200 million to land Bregman. All they have to do is outstrip other teams in the running. And it has seemed at times as though the Tigers were their main competition for Bregman.
Is that still the case in the wake of the Torres deal? We'll have to wait to see how things develop.
