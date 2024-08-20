Red Sox Target Expected To Land Long-Term Deal; Will Boston Get Deal Done?
If the Boston Red Sox could make a major splash in the starting lineup this upcoming offseason they certainly would be considered contenders in the American League in 2025.
Boston is loaded with exciting, young talent and has overachieved in 2024. The Red Sox were expected to finish towards the bottom of the American League East standings but their young talent has stepped up despite a plethora of high-impact injuries and are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot.
There's a lot to like about Boston right now and adding another high-level starter could put them over the top. Boston will have Lucas Giolito back on the hill next year but adding another ace should be a priority.
One player who will be available and has been linked to the Red Sox on numerous occasions over the last year is two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He currently calls the San Francisco Giants home but will be opting out of his deal and is expected to land a long-term deal this winter, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Blake Snell won the (National League) Cy Young Award last year but didn't land a long-term contract he wanted in free agency because of the injuries he's had during his career and because he was never allowed to pitch deep into games," Bowden said. "Those teams that doubted him were proven right at the beginning of the season, as he spent significant time on the Injured List once again, but since returning from the IL in July, he's been dominant.
"He'll get that long-term contract this offseason -- too many teams are looking for a top-of-the-rotation starter. He has a $30 million player option for 2025 he's expected to decline."
Landing Snell immediately would fill Boston's biggest rotation hole. Snell would give the Red Sox one of the top left-handed pitchers in baseball at the top of their rotation. Boston has the money to afford him and should be in the mix for him.
