Red Sox Star Starting To 'Ramp Up' Opening Door For Surprising Return
The Boston Red Sox's offense has been pretty solid since the All-Star break.
Boston has been inconsistent since the break and the biggest reason has been the pitching, not the offense. Despite this, the Red Sox still could use a boost from the right side of the plate. Boston's lineup is extremely lefty-heavy.
The Red Sox surprisingly could get someone back this season who could help. All-Star infielder Trevor Story looked great early on this season but went down with a shoulder injury that was expected to end his season.
That may not be the case any longer. Story has spoken recently about wanting to return in 2024 and is continuing to "ramp up" in Boston, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Not much in the way of injury updates," Cotillo said. "(Liam Hendriks) feels good after his first outing and will head to Portland for the next few outings. (Justin Slaten) threw an up-and-down today, rehab could come next. Story continues to ramp up in Boston."
If Story somehow could return to the field with the Red Sox still in contention for an American League Wild Card spot, that could be a game-changer. Story would give the Red Sox a boost defensively and provide a much-needed right-handed bat to the middle of the lineup.
Boston has had a disappointing cold stretch since the All-Star break but having someone like Story back on the field could completely change the trajectory of the season. It still should be considered extremely unlikely that he will return, but fans shouldn't lose hope.
