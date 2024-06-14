Red Sox Fan-Favorite Will Be 'Coveted' At Trade Deadline With Move Possible
The Boston Red Sox have sat around .500 all year so far and need to make up some ground in the standings quickly if they don't want to sell around the trade deadline.
Boston hasn't been at full strength for seemingly a single game yet this season and yet it has been able to find ways to win and currently has a 35-34 record. The Red Sox have performed above expectations but it may not end up being enough to buy at the deadline.
If that ends up being the case, Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta will be "coveted" at the deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The belief is that the Rays and Red Sox — buried in a division with two dominant teams and having realistic front offices — may well sell," Heyman said. "That would aid the starting pitching market, as Nick Pivetta and Zach Eflin, among others, would be coveted."
Pivetta is in the middle of arguably the best season of his eight-year big league career. The fiery Boston fan-favorite has a 3.88 ERA in nine starts this season to go along with a 55-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox have plenty of talent and should get better soon as important pieces start to work their way back from injuries, but if they don't go on a run soon, it sounds like they could end up shaking up the roster at the trade deadline.
