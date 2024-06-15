Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'Might Be Tempted' To Trade Fan-Favorite Soon Despite Career Year

Boston could end up dealing one of its top pitchers this summer at the trade deadline

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox continue to float right around .500.

Boston fell against the New York Yankees on Friday and currently has a 35-35 record on the season through 70 games. The Red Sox certainly have performed above expectations after dealing with a handful of crippling injuries, but if they don't rack up some wins could end up being sellers at the trade deadline in July.

If this ends up being the case, Boston "might be tempted" to move starter Nick Pivetta, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

"Meanwhile, outside of Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta has been the most consistent Red Sox pitcher, and trading him would be a blow to the rotation," McCaffrey said. "Given the high premium for pitching this summer, though, the Red Sox might be tempted to trade Pivetta, considering he'll be a free agent this winter. Pivetta might not garner a prospect haul like some of the other rental starters, but if the Red Sox are out of contention, they'll surely be listening."

This isn't the first time Pivetta has been mentioned in trade rumors and it isn't hard to see why. Boston could end up selling and Pivetta is having arguably the best season of his career. Other clubs will have interest in him and with free agency approaching, a deal certainly could be in the cards.

Pivetta has developed into a fan favorite in Boston but if it can't make up some ground in the standings soon he could be playing elsewhere when August rolls around.

More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Top Starting Pitcher On Trade Block To Bolster Rotation

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News