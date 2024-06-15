Red Sox 'Might Be Tempted' To Trade Fan-Favorite Soon Despite Career Year
The Boston Red Sox continue to float right around .500.
Boston fell against the New York Yankees on Friday and currently has a 35-35 record on the season through 70 games. The Red Sox certainly have performed above expectations after dealing with a handful of crippling injuries, but if they don't rack up some wins could end up being sellers at the trade deadline in July.
If this ends up being the case, Boston "might be tempted" to move starter Nick Pivetta, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Meanwhile, outside of Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta has been the most consistent Red Sox pitcher, and trading him would be a blow to the rotation," McCaffrey said. "Given the high premium for pitching this summer, though, the Red Sox might be tempted to trade Pivetta, considering he'll be a free agent this winter. Pivetta might not garner a prospect haul like some of the other rental starters, but if the Red Sox are out of contention, they'll surely be listening."
This isn't the first time Pivetta has been mentioned in trade rumors and it isn't hard to see why. Boston could end up selling and Pivetta is having arguably the best season of his career. Other clubs will have interest in him and with free agency approaching, a deal certainly could be in the cards.
Pivetta has developed into a fan favorite in Boston but if it can't make up some ground in the standings soon he could be playing elsewhere when August rolls around.
