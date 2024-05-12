Red Sox Shockingly Demote Hurler With 3.33 ERA After Three-Year Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox were able to overcome an early deficit and defeat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Saturday afternoon but the comeback victory was not the biggest story to come out of Fenway Park.
The Red Sox sent a player down that appeared to be a season-long roster lock -- especially given the hurler's quality start to the 2024 campaign.
"Josh Winckowski has been optioned to Worcester to make room for Brayan Bello’s activation Sunday," MassLive's Sean McAdam reported Saturday.
Winckowski has a 3.33 ERA with a 19-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .281 batting average against and a 1.56 WHIP in 24 1/3 innings.
The 25-year-old was allowing plenty of traffic on the basepaths but was able to prevail a good majority of the time. His swingman role has been largely helpful to an injury-laden pitching staff and many would have assumed his spot on the roster was safer than the likes of Cooper Criswell, Cam Booser, Zack Kelly and arguably Chase Anderson.
Winckowski posted a 2.88 ERA last season and was a pivotal multi-inning reliever who saw plenty of high-leverage spots toward the end of the 2023 campaign.
Some have speculated that Winckowski is not adjusting well to pitching coach Andrew Bailey's leadership but his on-field results at the minimum warrent a roster spot.
With that said, Winckowski's time in Worcester will almost certainly be limited as he'll be thrust into a next-man up role -- similar to how Brennan Bernardino began the year.
