Red Sox Target Has 'Decent Chance' Of Being Traded; Could Boston Get Deal Done?
If the Boston Red Sox can stay in contention of a postseason spot over the next few months, it wouldn't be surprising to see an addition or two to the roster.
New Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow already has shown that he isn't afraid to make moves to improve the roster. Boston already has made multiple trades this season and if the team is closer to a postseason spot, it wouldn't be shocking to see the club get a bigger deal done.
One player who has been linked to the Red Sox already on multiple occasions and could make a lot of sense in a trade is Miami Marlins young ace Jesús Luzardo. Boston's rotation has been one of the best in baseball already but injuries has tested the club's depth.
Landing someone like Luzardo to help out the top of the rotation would be a major addition down the stretch and there reportedly is a "decent chance" he's moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Luzardo (elbow) threw 5 2/3 scoreless in a recent rehab game, and if he’s recovered, a decent chance he and other top Marlins go," Heyman said.
Boston has been linked to Luzardon on numerous occasions dating back to last season and it has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done. The Marlins already have started their firesale and it appears as though it could continue soon with Luzardo being on the move.
If the Marlins actually are interested in trading him, the Red Sox should hop on the phone as fast as possible.
