Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Mentioned As Trade Candidate; Could Boston Reunite?
If the Boston Red Sox continue to perform as they have this season it wouldn't be too surprising to see the club make a few additions to the roster this summer.
Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has shown this season that he isn't afraid to add to the roster through trades or free agency. Breslow already has made multiple trades this season so it wouldn't be shocking to see him stay busy this summer.
The Red Sox have surprised people and are 22-20 on the season so far. Boston should only get better in the near future as a few important pieces return from injuries. All in all, the 2024 campaign has been better than expected for Boston and it wouldn't be shocking to see them compete for an American League Wild Card spot this season.
Although the Red Sox have impressed this season, there still is room for growth. Boston lost first baseman Triston Casas to a rib injury and hasn't gotten the same level of production out of the first base spot as it hoped for. The Red Sox haven't had the right-handed power it hoped for in general -- even before Casas' injury -- because shortstop Trevor Story went down with an injury.
If the Red Sox continue to find ways to win games, it could make sense to add some more right-handed power who could also help out at first base and an old friend could be available. The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled this season and could end up trading Justin Turner, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
If the Blue Jays do end up selling, Boston could make a lot of sense for Turner. He spent the 2023 season with Boston and was one of the club's best players. He also was an important voice in the clubhouse and made it known this past offseason that he wanted to return.
The Red Sox ended up going in a different direction, but now this summer could be a time to reconsider a move.
