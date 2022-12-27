Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Perfect Option For Red Sox To Improve Catcher Depth

The Boston Red Sox potentially are in the market for a new catcher.



Boston heads into the 2023 Major League Baseball campaign with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the roster after dealing longtime backstop Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Wong is an intriguing prospect and was one of the players acquired by the Red Sox in exchange for six-time All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and appears in line for a big role heading into next season. McGuire on the other hand made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 and spent the first four years of his career with the squad before joining the White Sox ahead of the 2022 season. Boston then acquired the catcher at the trade deadline after dealing Vazquez.

The Red Sox have shown a willingness to enter next season with a Wong-McGuire tandem at catcher, but also have been linked to other names on the market as they look to put together a more competitive team in 2023. Boston was heavily tied to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy before he was dealt to the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason.

If Boston is considering an external option at catcher, one person they should consider is former New York Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez.

The two-time All-Star spent the first seven years of his career in New York before taking the field with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Sanchez has been known for his power since entering the league in 2015. While his defense isn’t the greatest, pairing Sanchez with Wong could make a very solid combination.

The Red Sox lacked power last season and with the losses of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez the team may be at an even worst position power-wise. Sanchez could pencil in at catcher or even DH and immediately add some extra pop to the Boston lineup.

Sanchez would also be a cheap option for a Red Sox team that has looked for financial flexibility this offseason. The 30-year-old is projected to receive a contract with an annual value just north of $6 million heading into 2023 which the Red Sox certainly could afford.

Signing Sanchez may not make the Red Sox title contenders over night, but he could be a low-cost, high-reward option if Boston truly is looking the catcher position.

