Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?

There are sure to be plenty of moves across Major League Baseball over the next week.

Winter Meetings typically lead to an influx of signings and trades, and this year's event kicked off Sunday. Although nothing too wild happened early Sunday, there's been immense chatter around the league and it sounds like we're in for an exciting few days.

One player the Boston Red Sox have been linked with so far this offseason has been Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. Boston currently just has interesting prospect Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the roster. Wong and McGuire combined to play just 63 games for the Red Sox in 2023 and the need could use an upgrade.

Murphy is 27 years old and has shown that he can add a lot to a team from the backstop. Murphy won the 2021 American League Gold Glove award for catchers and it took a step forward offensively in 2022 finishing the season with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs while slashing .250/.332/.426.

Rumors have been swirling around Murphy since before the 2022 season came to a close and he would be the perfect addition if the Red Sox completed a deal. MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported Sunday night that Murphy likely would be dealt and mentioned the Red Sox as a team who has shown interest.

A deal for Murphy would likely cost the Red Sox one of their top prospects because of the fact that he is under team control until 2025 and only will make $3.5 million in 2023.

Murphy may not be the biggest name on the market, but he stout defender and consistent with a bat. Although the Red Sox would have to dip into the farm system, Murphy immediately would make the team better while giving them even more financial flexibility to spend elsewhere.

It sure sounds like a deal is coming, and it would be a good thing for Red Sox Nation if he was coming to Boston.

More MLB: Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2022 Season