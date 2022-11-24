Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday.

Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active for 30, 60, 90, and 120 games as well as up to $250K in bonuses for appearances according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. Rodriguez can earn up to $3.75 million should he reach all contract incentives.

The deal also contained a 2024 club option for $4.25 million with a $500K buyout. The contract also includes appearance bonuses but Speier did not get into specifics.

The 31-year-old posted a 2-4 record with a 4.47 ERA, 57-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .226 batting average against in 50 1/3 innings pitched last season.

Given his experience and potential due to impressive underlying metrics, the contract appears to be quite beneficial for Boston. He's a low-risk, high-reward add for a team that needs a near-total reset in the bullpen. Rodriguez is betting on himself with an incentive-laden contract, which should excite the fanbase.

While the Red Sox certainly could afford both, this move could mark the end of Matt Strahm's brief stint in Boston. The Red Sox already have Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez throwing from the left side, and now Rodriguez joins the mix.

