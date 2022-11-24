Skip to main content

Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox

Boston strikes a deal with a former Mets reliever

The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday.

Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active for 30, 60, 90, and 120 games as well as up to $250K in bonuses for appearances according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. Rodriguez can earn up to $3.75 million should he reach all contract incentives.

The deal also contained a 2024 club option for $4.25 million with a $500K buyout. The contract also includes appearance bonuses but Speier did not get into specifics. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 31-year-old posted a 2-4 record with a 4.47 ERA, 57-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .226 batting average against in 50 1/3 innings pitched last season.

Given his experience and potential due to impressive underlying metrics, the contract appears to be quite beneficial for Boston. He's a low-risk, high-reward add for a team that needs a near-total reset in the bullpen. Rodriguez is betting on himself with an incentive-laden contract, which should excite the fanbase.

While the Red Sox certainly could afford both, this move could mark the end of Matt Strahm's brief stint in Boston. The Red Sox already have Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez throwing from the left side, and now Rodriguez joins the mix. 

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Sign Former Cubs Utility Outfielder To Free Agent Deal

Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez
Boston Red Sox News

Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox

By Scott Neville
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox pitcher Joely Rodriguez
Boston Red Sox News

How Red Sox's First Signing Impacts Rest Of Offseason Plans

By Scott Neville
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox pitcher Joely Rodriguez
Boston Red Sox News

Everything You Need To Know About Red Sox's First Notable Offseason Signing

By Scott Neville
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Officially Make First Move Of Offseason, Sign Former Mets Reliever

By Patrick McAvoy
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

By Patrick McAvoy
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Latest Aaron Judge Report Should Be Yankees' Biggest Fear

By Scott Neville