Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox are starting to make moves.

Boston opened the day Wednesday by making its first free agent signing of the 2022 offseason as it signed former New York Mets left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a team option for the 2024 season.

Rodriguez has bounced around the league throughout his career and has spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, and the Mets before signing with Boston. Although his numbers may not explode off the paper, he's certainly an interesting signing and can help improve a Boston bullpen that mightily struggled this past season.

The Red Sox didn't waste much time after signing Rodriguez and reportedly also signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Narcisco Crook to a minor league deal, according to SoxProspects and confirmed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Crook doesn't have much Major League Baseball experience -- he played eight games for the Cubs in 2022 and logged two hits while driving in two runs -- but he is an interesting depth piece for a Red Sox squad that could use it.

The 27-year-old can play all three outfield positions and impressed in Triple-A in 2022. Crook played in 101 games for the Iowa Cubs slashing .260/.345/.492 and clobbering 19 home runs to go along with 67 RBIs.

Boston is extremely thin in the outfield at the moment with Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and prospect Wilyer Abreu currently on the 40-man roster.

Who knows how the rest of the offseason will pan out there may still be moves to be made in the outfield, but Crook at least gives Boston another option with MLB experience that could help fill outs on a cheap deal while the team spends highly elsewhere.

