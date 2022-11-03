Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage

The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East.

One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox.

In a roundtable from The Athletic, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was mentioned as a potential fit for the Red Sox, which would make a lot of sense.

"Contreras is an intriguing option because, while he is similar to (Christian) Vázquez in many aspects, he hits for more power on average, an element the Red Sox are hoping to add to the lineup," The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey wrote Thursday. "Conteras has posted an OPS+ of 100 or better in six of his seven seasons while Vázquez has done so just twice in that stretch.

"They are roughly the same age and had similar pop times and caught-stealing percentages this past year (1.94 pop and 27% for Vázquez; 1.93 pop and 31% for Contreras)."

Contreras hit .243 with 47 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and a .815 OPS in 113 games last season. He was hitting .283 with .917 OPS in his first 67 games, then tailed off at the start of July.

The addition of Contreras primarily would serve two purposes. He'd sure up the catcher position after the departures of Vázquez and Kevin Plawecki, and add much-needed power to a lineup that struggled to leave the yard as season ago.

A catching tandem of Contreras and Reese McGuire would be quite strong, and would allow a positional advantage of most other clubs as the Red Sox attempt to crawl back into contention.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made a point to say that he will "explore additions" at catcher at his end-of-season press conference.

As McCaffrey noted, the biggest issue would be the qualifying offer he'll have attached to him during free agency. Since the Red Sox exceeded the luxury-tax threshold last season, they would have to give up a second-round pick, fifth-round pick, and $1 million in international pool money.

The Red Sox can afford to pay Contreras, but the penalties after the fact might not be worth it. That said, the Red Sox likely will face the qualifying offer issue with a plethora of free agents and end up taking the hit wherever they choose to upgrade.

