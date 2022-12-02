Skip to main content

Red Sox Rival Reportedly May Jump In Justin Verlander Sweepstakes

If the latest reports are accurate, it may spell bad news for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox may have to face off with one of Major League Baseball's best pitchers more in 2023. 

The 2022 American League Cy Young winner is a free agent and while there's certainly a chance he ends up re-signing with the Houston Astros, there's a chance that the New York Yankees ink the nine-time All-Star to a deal, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. 

"Word is, the Astros and Justin Verlander are 'far apart' in talks," Heyman said. "Verlander seeks $130 million for three years (the Max Scherzer deal), and the Astros, with their deep rotation, seem pessimistic on Verlander, which may open things up for the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees." 

Verlander joining Gerrit Cole and the Yankees certainly would be bad news for the Red Sox who are looking to put together a more competitive team in 2023 after a last-place 78-84 finish in 2022. Boston struggled against the Yankees in 2022 finishing the season 6-13 against its rival. Adding Verlander to the mix would just make things more difficult for the Red Sox, especially if they are unable to re-sign Xander Bogaerts. 

The Yankees have some decisions to make themselves regarding the possible re-signing of 2022 AL Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge, but once he makes his decision, the Yankees can turn full focus elsewhere. 

It's certainly going to be an interesting few weeks as the MLB hot stove heats up. 

