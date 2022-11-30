Xander Bogaerts Reportedly Still Open To Signing With Red Sox Despite Chatter

The Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes is in full swing.

Bogaerts has spent the entirety of his professional career so far with the Boston Red Sox but there are plenty of teams vying for his services in free agency and there's a possibility he is playing elsewhere when the 2023 season rolls around.

The Red Sox began discussions on a long-term deal with Bogaerts before the 2022 season, but the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal. The two sides didn't discuss a new contract during the season but have since returned to the negotiating table but no deal has been agreed to yet.

There's no way to be sure at the moment whether or not Bogaerts will be in Boston next season, but the Red Sox are at least saying the right things by stating that he is the team's top priority. Whether that is reflected in contract negotiations is another thing.

Reports surrounding the star shortstop have been extremely conflicting. Many have pegged the Red Sox as the favorites to land Bogaerts and some have said otherwise. With the volume of teams taking a look at Bogaerts including the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees to name a few, it would be devastating to Boston fans if the shortstop were to be in donning a new jersey come next season.

Boston fans likely had a scare Wednesday as Hall of Fame reporter Peter Gammons reported that Bogaerts had "severed Boston ties" and wouldn't be returning to the Red Sox.

Bogaert's agent Scott Boras gave a different answer when asked about the shortstop's interest in returning to Boston when speaking to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

“Xander is open to any and all voices in the free agent market,” Boras said to Speier. “We have not closed any doors on anyone.”

While it's unsure where he ultimately will end up playing shortstop in 2023, the fact that Boston still is an option should be a welcomed sight for all Red Sox fans.

More MLB: Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans