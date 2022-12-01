Steve Perrault, Joey Copponi Re-Launch Red Sox Podcast Under New Affiliation

The Boston Red Sox media landscape received a boost Thursday as Steve Perrault and Joey Copponi returned from their brief hiatus.

Sports Illustrated's "Inside The Red Sox" will host the duo's latest venture -- the ITM Podcast.

Perrault and Copponi will be posting episodes every Tuesday and Friday throughout the offseason.

Tuesday will feature their standard full-length episode, covering the latest Red Sox news in as entertaining of a fashion as possible.

On Friday the boys will either post a classic ITM Short or an interview that could include current and former players, front office members, coaching staff, fellow media members, or maybe even the ball boy, yes, really.

You can listen to the first episode, where they announce their triumphant return here:

Click the share button to listen on Apple or Spotify, and don't forget to follow the new feed to get notified when the latest episodes drop.

One thing that was made clear during the pre-production phase of the launch is how determined Perrault and Copponi were to get the show running as soon as possible.

"It was very important to keep ITM rolling because of all the momentum we had with the show," Perrault said. "Our listeners are absolutely amazing. Even though they credited us with making the 2022 Sox season more fun, they are the ones that kept us going through some of the brutal stretches at Fenway. Being under the SI umbrella is an honor and we can’t wait to get back into our normal flow."

While the show did not take long to get up and running, that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of quality. In fact, there's quite a bit to be excited about.

"There’s a lot of stuff people have come to love on the show that are going to be returning this year, and a lot of new things that people are going to be really excited about," Copponi said. "Between new guests, new segments, and a new publisher giving us a lot of freedom, I think we’re about to make our best stuff yet."

There are exciting new things coming to the newest iteration of the ITM Podcast, including a brand new merch line, which is expected to be ready by Opening Day.

Inside The Red Sox will be announcing a YouTube channel soon as well, where you can see clips of the ITM Podcast, as well as some behind-the-scenes access regarding their newest gig.

