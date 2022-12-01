Here's How Latest Aaron Judge Reports Will Impact Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

It's starting to sound like the Aaron Judge sweepstakes is nearing its end.

The 2022 American League Most Valuable Player is without a doubt the prize of the offseason and is expected to command a massive deal worth more than $300 million after putting together one of the best offensive seasons in Major League Baseball history in 2022.

Judge's most likely options are returning to the New York Yankees, or joining the San Franciso Giants after meeting with the squad recently. The Boston Red Sox reportedly have shown some interest, but it seems like his decision will be between the Yankees and Giants. It also sounds like Judge's choice will be coming soon and potentially even "within a week," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

"The Giants are a very realistic possibility, Morosi said on MLB Network." This is not a Yankees at 70% likelihood and the Giants at 30%. I think that we are very close to 50-50 where if the Giants step up and get that AAV up closer to $40 million a year, there's a legitimate chance that Aaron Judge becomes a San Francisco Giant."

Judge's decision is sure to trigger a jumpstart in the free agency market. To this point, there have been very few big moves made -- aside from the reigning champion Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu -- but once Judge signs, it's sure to have a domino effect.

After Judge, four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is one of if not the highest-profile offensive players remaining on the market and so his decision may come very soon after Judge sets the market.

The Red Sox have made it known that bringing Bogaerts back to Boston is their top priority this offseason, but there are plenty of other teams vying for his services. The Philadelphia Phillies at one point seemed to be the favorite to bring in Bogaerts, but it sounds like may have turned their focus to fellow shortstop Trea Turner, but there are plenty of teams the Red Sox will still have to compete with. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and even the Yankees have all shown interest in Bogaerts.

If Judge elects to sign with the Giants, that may turn the Yankees' focus to shoring up the shortstop position and with plenty of money to spend without Judge, may even be able to afford Bogaerts.

As of this moment, there is no indication where Bogaerts will sign, but once Judge makes his choice, we are sure to learn more information very quickly.

More MLB: Steve Perrault, Joey Copponi Re-Launch Red Sox Podcast Under New Affiliation