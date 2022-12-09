Red Sox Reportedly May Join Carlos Correa Sweepstakes After Losing Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox may have lost Xander Bogaerts, but it sounds like they may be gearing up to make a run at another star shortstop.

Boston got unfortunate news Wednesday night as the four-time All-Star reportedly agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres for 11 years worth over $280 million. The Red Sox reportedly were optimistic during the day they could retain their longtime star, but at the end of the day, the Padres made an offer that Bogaerts couldn't refuse.

The Red Sox now have their work cut out for them. They have made some pretty solid moves this offseason in shoring up the bullpen and improving the outfield depth, but the hole left by Bogaerts is glaring. There are multiple directions the team could go. They could opt to sign a middle infielder on a cheap deal and keep Enrique Hernandez in center field, or they could move Hernandez to second base and Trevor Story to shortstop and roll from there.

Another option they could consider is spending big in the shortstop market. There are still two All-Star shortstops available in free agency Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. While no one can truly match everything that Bogaerts has brought to Boston over the last 10 years, Correa or Swanson could swoop right in and match much of the offensive production at the very least.

Boston reportedly is considering these options and reportedly may jump into the Correa sweepstakes at least, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"The Red Sox are said to have offered $28 million for six years for Bogaerts (and maybe a little higher had they been within striking distance of the Padres)," Heyman said. "So that could make the money right for Swanson, though it shouldn’t be ruled out that Boston will enter the Correa sweepstakes. There’s no clear indication they have yet, but manager Alex Cora does love Correa from their days together in Houston."

Correa and Red Sox manager Alex Cora do have a strong relationship as Heyman mentioned and the former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins star could be a great fit. Boston has been wary in offering massive contracts in recent years and so it may be unlikely that it actually steps up and offers a deal Correa would even consider, but he would be a great option.

Only time will tell what the Red Sox actually do, but they certainly need to get to work.

More Winter Meetings:

-- Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees

-- Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts

-- Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure

-- Red Sox Lose Out On Longtime Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts To Padres

-- Red Sox Make Massive Splash; Ink Five-Year Deal With Japanese Star Outfielder

-- Red Sox Reportedly Bolster Bullpen By Inking Deal With All-Star Closer

-- Intriguing Red Sox Prospect Stolen With First Pick In Rule-Five Draft By Nationals

-- Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

-- Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Lackluster Stint In Boston