Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill if they want to be competitive in 2023.

Boston's biggest fears came to life late Wednesday night as longtime shortstop and face of the Red Sox Xander Bogaerts reportedly inked an 11-year, $280 million contract to leave Boston and join the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox did make two great moves Wednesday by signing three-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal, but Boston has plenty of work to do after finishing 78-84 in 2022 and now losing its best player.

Boston's infield is in flux now unsurprisingly after the departure of Bogaerts. The Red Sox do have Trevor Story who has been named an All-Star two times as a shortstop, but played second base for Boston in 2022 and was extremely solid. The Red Sox have Enrique Hernandez who could pencil in at second base if the team were to move Story over to shortstop, but then the team would need to fill the center field.

One option the team could take that could help fill the void left by Bogaerts, would be leaving Hernandez in center field and signing two-time All-Star and former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura.

Segura has played both middle infield positions throughout his career but spent 2022 at second base for the Phillies. The 32-year-old was impressive for Philadelphia last season finishing the year with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and slashing .277/.336/.387.

Throughout his career, Segura has compiled career numbers of 107 home runs, 492 RBIs, 1,479 hits, 205 stolen bases and has slashed .285/.330/.408 in his first 11 MLB seasons.

Segura obviously reproduces all of Bogaerts' production, but he's a very solid player, and Spotrac projects him to receive a contract with an annual value below $5 million per year. Boston could sign Segura, move Story to shortstop, and keep Hernandez in center field and then use some of the money saved to improve the pitching staff.

There's a real path toward a competitive team in 2023, but Boston already has made a glaring mistake and now needs to get to work.

