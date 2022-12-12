Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star

The 2023 Winter Meetings may be behind us, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

The Major League Baseball hot stove was scorching hot throughout the Winter Meetings, but there still are plenty of moves to be made and the Boston Red Sox certainly will need to make some if they want to be competitive in 2023.

Boston was disappointing in 2022 and finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record. To make matters worse for the Red Sox, they recently lost four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency.

The Red Sox have made a few solid moves so far this offseason, but they are going to need to make a lot more -- especially after losing Bogaerts -- to field a competitive team in 2023 and one option they've reportedly considered is swinging a trade for Miami Marlins All-Star Garrett Cooper, according to Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam.

Cooper was named an All-Star for the first time in 2022 and throughout the season slugged nine home runs, drove in 50 runs, and slashed .261/.337/.415. The 31-year-old made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2017 and has been with the Marlins since 2018.

If Boston were to want to employ Cooper in 2023, it would take a trade. Cooper is under team control next season but then will be a free agent ahead of the 2024 campaign. The longtime Marlin has spent time at first base, designated hitter, right field, and left field so he could help fill multiple needs on a Boston squad that has plenty.

Cooper may not be the biggest name on the market, but he could help out the Red Sox in the right situation.

