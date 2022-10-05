Xander Bogaerts Certainly Sounds Like He's About To End Red Sox Tenure

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts all but ensured that he will be opting out of his current deal this offseason, something educated fans have known for a long time.

Bogaerts reflected on the growth he has made on and off the field during his 10-year career in Boston.

"I’m proud of the man I’ve become. I remember coming here as a little kid and was afraid of being on the field in the postseason. I remember," Bogaerts told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive's Chris Cotillo on Tuesday.

The reflection came after hitting a grand slam over the Green Monster off of Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche in what might have been his final big moment as a member of the Red Sox.



While the uncertainty surrounding Bogaerts is cause for emotion, the Red Sox have said all the right things to make fans believe they will pursue their longtime shortstop this winter.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it clear that he wants to keep Bogaerts in Boston for the rest of his career, while manager Alex Cora said they are preparing as if he will return next season.

It's clear that Boston means a lot to Bogaerts, who built his entire career with the organization after signing with the club at just 16 years old.

When Bogey does opt out of his deal, that will not mean his time with the Red Sox is over, but it will mark a pivotal point between the two sides.

To make matters more difficult for a reunion, there is expected to be a hefty market for premier shortstops, with at least eight teams reportedly in the mix for the unofficial captain of the Red Sox.

