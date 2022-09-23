Skip to main content

Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'

'The ball’s in his court right now.'

If you are in the camp of wanting shortstop Xander Bogaerts to play out the rest of his career with the Boston Red Sox, then manager Alex Cora's latest comments will inspire much-needed optimism. 

“I do believe going into whatever situation comes up in the upcoming weeks or months, whatever, we’re going to be prepared to bring Xander back,” Cora told The Ringer's Brian Barrett on the "Off the Pike" podcast. “You know, obviously it takes two. Like I’ve always said, the ball’s in his court right now. He’s the one that has to decide whether he’s going to opt in or opt-out, right? And we know about his agent. I have a great relationship with Scott (Boras) and we’ll see what happens.”

Cora saying he is preparing as if Bogey will be back in a Red Sox uniform is encouraging it's more than just wishful thinking. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom uttered similar comments, saying the 29-year-old is a guy "you want to have here hopefully for his whole career."

While Bogaerts' focus in the coming months will be to find a new deal, he'll first focus on claiming the first American League Batting Title of his career, with an added bonus of eliminating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from capturing an AL Triple Crown.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The unofficial captain of the Red Sox is hitting .314 with 38 doubles, 14 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .848 OPS in 140 games. It's being considered a down year, which tells you how talented Bogaerts truly is. 

More MLB: MLB Writer Pushes Red Sox To Get Involved In Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Alex Cora Says He Is 'Prepared To Bring Xander (Bogaerts) Back'

By Scott Neville
Shohei Ohtani
Boston Red Sox News

MLB Writer Pushes Red Sox To Get Involved In Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Boston Red Sox News

Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Wants To Foil Aaron Judge's Triple Crown Run In Bronx

By Stephen Mottram
Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold
Boston Red Sox News

Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?

By Scott Neville
Bobby Dalbec
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec's Blasting Homers For WooSox, But Biggest Flaw Remains

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Chaim Bloom On Xander Bogaerts: 'Type Of Guy You Want To Have Here'

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox News

Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year

By Scott Neville