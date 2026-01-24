Inside Red Sox’s Options With ‘One Big Move’ Expected

With each passing day, the noise continues to grow around the Boston Red Sox and different infield options around the league.

Over the last few weeks, the three players who have been mentioned the most for Boston are Houston Astros slugger Isaac Paredes, Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, and St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Paredes would add good pop to the lineup, but he isn't a great defender. In response, the rumors have started to cool around him coming to the organization. Hoerner and Donovan are much better defenders, but neither is a perfect fit for the organization at this moment.

One thing that should excite Boston fans is the fact that earlier in the week, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said he believes the Red Sox have "one big move left" on "Foul Territory." What's intriguing is the fact that he made it sound like neither Hoerner nor Donovan is likely.

"They've got one big move left in them I believe," Rosenthal said. "If they do that, people will point to Nico Hoener. I don't know if the Cubs are going to trade Nico Hoerner. Brendan Donovan also out there in a trade, but the Red Sox don't necessarily want to go left-handed at that position. They're pretty left-handed as it is. So, there are still a lot of interesting things still to come."

Who could be next?

Jul 26, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) takes a big leadoff from first base against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

If not Hoerner or Donovan, than who? Let's evaluate the market.

Breakdown

To sum up where we are, the Red Sox have a hole in the infield right now at either second base or third base. That is because Alex Bregman opted to leave the organization to join the Chicago Cubs. It would be much easier if the Red Sox had signed him. But alas, here we are. Marcelo Mayer is extremely likely to be playing one of the two positions. Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Mayer prefers third base. So, if we're rolling with that, let's consider second base options.

Luis Arráez is available in free agency, but he bats left-handed. Boston has a lefty-heavy lineup already, which is why Rosenthal threw cold water on Donovan. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is available and is a right-handed bat, but wouldn't move the needle. He'd be more of a platoon option. Former All-Star DJ LeMahieu is also available, but is 37 years old and at this stage of his career likely isn't more than a platoon option as well. Luis Rengifo is available and plays all over the infield.

It's not shocking that Donovan and Hoerner have been talked about a lot because there aren't many options available. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand floated Jazz Chisholm Jr. as a trade candidate and while he would fit what Boston needs, it would be surprising to see a deal of that size between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Early in the offseason, Corey Seager was floated as a trade candidate, but there hasn't been much noise there recently. Seager is a shortstop, but if the Red Sox got someone like that, they could always move Trevor Story to second base. But again, Seager seems like a pipe dream, especially because the Texas Rangers just acquired MacKenzie Gore.

All of this is to say, the market is thin. There aren't many options available publicly. If the Red Sox have a "big move" left and it's not going to be Hoerner or Donovan, Craig Breslow is going to have to cook behind the scenes.

More MLB: New Jarren Duran-Astros Report Music to Red Sox Fans' Ears