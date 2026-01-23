Red Sox Insiders Address Ongoing Isaac Paredes Rumors

Who is going to solve the Boston Red Sox's hole in the infield?

This is the last remaining question for the organization that they need to solve before Spring Training arrives. Boston is just about there and can compete in the American League with the roster as is — especially because the Toronto Blue Jays missed out on Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette — but it's going to be tight in the division. If the Red Sox can add one more high-end piece, that changes the discussion.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But, there aren't many options out there — at least publicly — with Spring Training weeks away at this point. One popular name that has been out there in rumors and speculation since Alex Bregman left has been Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes, but MassLive.com's Sean McAdam threw cold water on the idea while speaking with Chris Cotillo on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.

"You look at Isaac Paredes," McAdam said. "Yeah, he's going to give you little bit uptick in terms of offense, but at best, he's an average defender at third base. If you're waiting for someone to have a dramatic impact on both sides of the ball, Paredes isn't your guy."

Who is the next target for Boston?

Sep 19, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Isaac Paredes (15) prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey also shut down the idea of Paredes earlier in the week.

"With that in mind, it appears the Red Sox are seeking a strong defensive second baseman. 'It’s really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense,' Craig Breslow said. 'Any additions that we may make, we’ll be very mindful of the defensive skillset.'

"That would seem to rule out Houston’s Isaac Paredes, who has struggled defensively at third base. And while the Cubs have said they plan to hold onto Nico Hoerner, he would be the perfect fit as one of the best second basemen in the league with a solid bat even if he is a free agent at the end of the season."

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that the team is looking for defense.

"Defense is a significant contributor to run prevention," Breslow said. "We tend to get caught up in the pitching side of this but there are other key components in this as well, defense being the most obvious. So, it's really important that we improve our defense, particularly our infield defense.

"I would argue that we have the best defensive outfield in baseball, but we led the league in errors last year and our out conversion needs to be improved and I think there's some things we've already started to do internally to prioritize that. But also, the additions we may make will be very mindful of the defensive skills too."

Paredes finished the 2025 season with -3 outs above average. It certainly doesn't sound like he's a likely option for the team.

More MLB: Red Sox Reunion Ruled Out With 8-Year MLB Veteran