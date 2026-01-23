Red Sox, Mariners Among 'Most Obvious Fits' For Free-Agent Slugger

It's difficult to gauge where the Boston Red Sox stand on potentially acquiring Eugenio Suárez.

On one hand, the Red Sox came into the offseason professing their need for more home runs, and Suárez hit 49 of those last year. On the other, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow talked earlier this week about the team's need for improved infield defense, which they would assuredly not get if they stuck Suárez at third base.

It's not necessarily an indicator that the Red Sox will make a strong pursuit and/or sign Suárez, but every time his market comes up in a national insider's column, the Red Sox seem to be mentioned.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Boston fit for Suárez makes *some* sense

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after winning game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In a Friday column, Jim Bowden of The Athletic called the Red Sox one of the "most obvious fits" for the recently-departed Seattle Mariners slugger.

"Suárez is the best power hitter remaining on the market, and his most obvious fits are the Red Sox, (Pittsburgh) Pirates and Mariners," Bowden wrote.

"After Boston lost out on both Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, it still needs one more bat, whether it be at second or third base, and Suárez would fit perfectly. He’s hit .425 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 44 plate appearances at Fenway Park — small sample size but huge results."

Suárez was also connected to the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, his two other former teams, by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Thursday's episode of "Fair Territory."

Apologies to Pittsburgh, which still has to prove its willingness to outbid just about anyone for a free agent other teams care about. If the Red Sox do want in on Suárez's market, it doesn't feel at this point as though they'd face a stiff challenge from anyone -- and maybe it's because every team is equally worried about the defense and strikeouts.

The Sox wanted to trade for Suárez to play first base at the deadline, and that ultimately feels like the most telling reason they wouldn't sign him now, with Willson Contreras locked in at first heading into the new season.

More MLB: Red Sox-Cubs Trade Rumors Get Reality Check From MLB Insider