Red Sox-Cubs Trade Rumors Get Reality Check From MLB Insider

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it quite clear on Wednesday that he's hoping for excellent infield defense this year.

The Red Sox led the league in errors this past season, and second and third base are the only two positions up in the air that could potentially receive a defensive upgrade. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported Wednesday that the Red Sox prefer to play Marcelo Mayer at third, and in the same article, mentioned Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner as a good trade fit.

Hoerner, even if he doesn't bring the kind of offensive firepower the Red Sox might be seeking, is a tremendous player. The thought is that the Cubs might be willing to trade him because he has just a year to go before free agency, but an insider poured cold water on that idea on Thursday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Insider believes Cubs won't deal Hoerner

Apr 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) react after scoring on a three-run home run hit by right fielder Mike Tauchman (not seen) during the eighth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

During the Thursday episode of the "Fair Territory" podcast, The Athletic insider Ken Rosenthal said that he does not expect the Cubs to deal Hoerner, though he views the 28-year-old Gold Glover as a strong fit for Boston as well.

"My colleague (McCaffrey) wrote that the Red Sox really would prefer to play Marcelo Mayer at third, and then get a second baseman, some kind of option there, a good defender, who could really round out their team," Rosenthal said.

"They've got one big move left in them, I believe. People will point toward Nico Hoerner... I don't know that the Cubs are going to trade Nico Hoerner."

The Cubs, having just nabbed third baseman Alex Bregman from Boston in free agency, would project to have Hoerner at second, Dansby Swanson at shortstop, and second-year man Matt Shaw playing a utility role, possibly including some outfield duties.

But Shaw's natural position is second base, and if the Cubs are feeling as if they're likely to lose Hoerner to free agency in a year, they could choose to capitalize on his value now.

Still, as Rosenthal suggests, most teams with designs on competing for a World Series aren't in the business of trading six-WAR players. The Red Sox absolutely need a Plan B for the infield if Hoerner is Plan A.

More MLB: Red Sox Don't Need to Worry About Yankees Signing Ex-Boston Star: Insider