Red Sox Score Waiver Win As 25-Year-Old Returns In Latest Roster Move

After about a week of dead time, there was roster news to report for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Right-handed relief pitcher Luis Guerrero was designated for assignment last week, when the Red Sox needed to trim the 40-man roster upon the return of nine players from the 60-day injured list. Guerrero was one of those players, and the Red Sox simply chose him as the odd man out.

After a promising start to his Red Sox career that included 12 straight scoreless appearances, it was something of a surprise to see Guerrero let go barely a year after his major league debut. But it looks as though the goodbye was not a permanent one.

Red Sox outright Luis Guerrero to Triple-A

According to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo, Guerrero cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox later announced the transaction on social media.

Guerrero has never been outrighted before, and he doesn't have three years of major league service time, so he is forced to accept the assignment.

After making a strong debut in September of last year and looking like a contender for high-leverage innings early in spring training, Guerrero lost his command. He started the year in Triple-A, where he wound up with a 4.65 ERA in 26 appearances, and in his 13 major league outings, he had a 4.15 ERA and 14 walks in 17 1/3 innings.

Then, a right elbow strain in June sent him to the 60-day IL, though he was back pitching for Worcester on a rehab assignment when the minor-league season ended.

Thursday is undoubtedly a win for the Red Sox, assuming Guerrero stays. He has two minor-league options remaining, and at age 25, he figures to get a few more chances to fix his command issues before he's in danger of being released altogether.

Guerrero won't be the last Red Sox 40-man roster casualty to be exposed to waivers. Tuesday is another important deadline, as Boston will have to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. Pitcher David Sandlin and outfielder Miguel Bleis seem like locks to be protected, so that's at least two more DFA's needed in short order.

