Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hirokazu Sawamura Retires Baseball

One former member of the Boston Red Sox announced that he is hanging up his cleats earlier in the week.

Former Red Sox relief pitcher, Hirokazu Sawamura, played two seasons for the Red Sox and quickly became a fan-favorite out of the club's bullpen. He pitched in 104 games overall for Boston and had a 3.39 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched. He spent most of his professional career in Japan in Nippon Professional Baseball. But he announced on Instagram his goodbye.

"It’s time to accept that my career is nearing its end and to say goodbye," Sawamura wrote on Instagram. "30 years have passed since I first started playing the game I love, and 15 years have passed since my professional debut. Things didn’t always go exactly as planned, but fans—you always had my back.

Aug 25, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA;Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura (18) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"When I reflect on my career, I am most proud of reaching the end of it without having needed to go under the knife on this body given to me by my parents. Baseball has helped me grow in every aspect of my life. To everyone who has supported me, and to everyone I’ve met along the way, I am truly grateful. Thank you."

Sawamura began his professional baseball career as a member of the Yomiuri Giants in 2011. He was with the Giants until joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season. He was in Boston for the 2021 and 2022 campaigns before going back to Japan and joining the Chiba Lotte Marines. Overall, he had a 3.39 ERA in the majors in the 104 games pitched. In Japan, he had a 2.90 ERA in 497 total appearances throughout his 13 seasons overseas.

Overall, the 37-year-old pitched in professional baseball for 15 seasons. He had success in Japan and in the big leagues. You can't ask for much more than that. Sawamura had a short stint in Boston, but it was a successful one.

