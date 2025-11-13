Red Sox Boss Explains Jarren Duran Contract Decision As Trade Rumors Fly

The Boston Red Sox are entering a potentially hectic offseason, and outfielder Jarren Duran seems to be in the eye of the storm.

Duran is one of four talented, starting-caliber outfielders on the Red Sox, and he happens to be the oldest, the worst defender, and the closest to free agency. So while the 29-year-old has broken out over the last two seasons and is one of the premier spark plugs in the sport, he could find himself on the move this winter.

Amid that backdrop of constant trade rumors, Duran took care of one piece of offseason business quite early: his contract. Last Tuesday, he and the Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $7.7 million deal that avoided arbitration, which meant that Boston also declined an $8 million club option that they built in to his deal last offseason.

Why Duran got early $7.7 million deal from Red Sox

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) reacts to his one-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The deal didn't change anything besides Duran's salary for this year, as he's not set to become a free agent until after the 2028 season. But it was still newsworthy, if only because the Red Sox avoided potentially contentious negotiations while also considering trade packages for Duran.

On Wednesday, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke about the contract agreement for the first time at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings in Las Vegas.

“Without getting into the details of a specific negotiation, it just felt like this is what made the most sense for us and made the most sense for Jarren,” Breslow said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Any time you can avoid getting too deep into the arbitration process where there’s room for conflict or sides to become contentious, I think it’s great.”

“We’re really proud of what Jarren has been able to accomplish on and off the field. We’re really glad he’s part of our team. To avoid any of that unnecessary conflict is something that was worthwhile.”

Simply put, the Red Sox had bigger fish to fry than sweating out a few hundred thousand dollars. Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote Monday that it would be a "huge surprise" to see Duran make it to spring training, the most suggestive hint any insider has dropped about a potential trade.

Getting any unnecessary back-and-forth out of the way was a no-brainer for Breslow and the Red Sox. But now, the more difficult decisions must begin taking shape.

More MLB: Red Sox May Create 'Super Bullpen' With Late-Game Partner For Aroldis Chapman