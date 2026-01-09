Red Sox Sign 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Marlins Exit

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another deal on Friday evening.

No, it was not some splashy, nine-figure signing. No, it was not an MLB deal, which the club is the only team in baseball to not hand out yet. Instead, it was another dice roll for the bullpen on a minor league deal. Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported on X that the Red Sox are signing five-year big league veteran right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

"Source: Red Sox have signed RHP Seth Martinez to a minor league contract with an invite to major league spring training," Parker wrote on X. "Martinez made his MLB debut with the Astros back in 2021 and has logged 144 innings of big league time in his career."

The Red Sox struck again

You're probably sitting there wondering, why? Well, this arguably is another good move by the front office. Martinez isn't a big-name hurler by any means. But the Red Sox need as much bullpen depth as possible with big league upside and it's very difficult to go wrong with a minor league deal. Martinez has appeared in 117 big league games and has a respectable 4.00 ERA in 144 innings pitched. In 2022, he had a 2.09 ERA in 29 appearances with the Houston Astros. In 2024, he had a 3.59 ERA in 44 outings for Houston. Those were his two best seasons of his big league career to this point.

He spent most of the 2025 season down in the minors, but made six appearances with the Miami Marlins. In Triple-A, he had a 3.71 ERA in 41 total outings.

Martinez fits the mold of tall hurlers coming to town with elite extension. He's 6'2'' and had a 6.9 extension in 2025.

This is another flyer at a position of need. The Red Sox obviously need another bat and fans are holding out for that notification, but this is a move that could have a positive impact on the 2026 season.

