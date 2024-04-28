Red Sox DFA Veteran Pitcher To Make Room On Roster For Intriguing Hurler
The Boston Red Sox are letting one of their veteran pitchers go after a rough start to the season.
Boston re-signed left-handed hurler Joely Rodriguez ahead of the 2024 campaign and he made the big league roster out of Spring Training. He hasn't really been able to get his footing to begin the season so Boston reportedly designated him for assignment to make room on the roster for Naoyuki Uwasawa, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Red Sox called up Naoyuki Uwasawa from the WooSox, designating Joely Rodriguez for assignment to clear the roster spot," Speier said.
Uwasawa spent the majority of his professional baseball career to this point as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The righty spent 11 seasons with Hokkaido and had a 3.42 ERA in 225 total appearances.
He was posted at the end of the 2023 season and initially signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. He triggered a clause in his contract and was traded to the Red Sox toward the end of March. Uwasawa appeared in three games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and had a 4.80 ERA and 17-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 innings pitched.
Uwasawa has been a starting pitcher throughout his career and likely will get a chance in the Boston rotation right now with injuries hurting the club. He's 30 years old and has had plenty of success throughout his big league career to this point so he's certainly someone to look out for Boston.
