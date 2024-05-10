Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Five-Time All-Star 'Logical Trade Candidate,' Red Sox Reunion Makes Sense

Boston could use a middle-of-the-order slugger

/ Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox have had a significant hole missing from their lineup for the majority of the season and could look to fill it with one of the most productive sluggers in recent organizational history.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow entered his first offseason at the helm of Boston's baseball operations with the idea that the designated hitter should be a rotating cast instead of one pure everyday slugger.

After all that talk, it just became Masataka Yoshida's role and he was quickly placed in a bench purgatory for reasons unknown before hitting the injured list after jamming his finger against the Chicago Cubs weeks ago.

There are some logical trade targets to fill the DH spot on a nightly basis, including a former Red Sox slugger who dominated for years in Boston.

"The (New York) Mets could have a darned good sale with their prescient short-term signings," the New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday, referencing Luis Severino. "J.D. Martinez, Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea are among other logical trade candidates."

Martinez is hitting .297 with two extra-base hits, a pair of RBIs and a .701 OPS (107 OPS+) in 12 games after signing with the Mets late.

The 36-year-old hit .271 with 62 extra-base hits including 33 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .893 OPS (134 OPS+) in just 113 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

While it makes little sense for the Red Sox to punt on Yoshida this early into a multi-year deal, Red Sox manager Alex Cora went out of his way to bench the left-handed contact hitter prior to the injury.

The Red Sox should not be buying rentals unless they truly cement themselves into the postseason race but if they do, Martinez would be a fit. Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Turner would be as well -- and should probably be the priority if the time comes.

