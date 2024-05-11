Red Sox Important Piece Luckily Avoided Worst-Case Scenario With Injury
The Boston Red Sox have been dealt a tough hand this season already.
Boston started the 2024 campaign on a high note but things changed as injuries started to pile up. The Red Sox have been able to stay above water, but have dealt with a handful of high-impact injuries.
One player who currently is out is outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. The 30-year-old has had an up-and-down start to the season. Yoshida struggled out of the gate and then received less playing time than expected.
Once he returned to the lineup, things started to click. Yoshida started to look like himself but was forced to leave a contest against the Chicago Cubs as he suffered a thumb injury. Since then, he has had three different professional opinions and seems to have avoided needing surgery, according to MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"The third opinion Red Sox (designated hitter) Masataka Yoshida received on his injured thumb determined that he won’t need surgery," Smith said. "But he’ll be out for a while. Manager Alex Cora said the 30-year-old won’t swing a bat for at least a few weeks."
The fact that Yoshida will not need surgery certainly is a positive sign but it will take a little bit it seems until he's able to return to the field. Boston could use him right now as the offense has stalled of late and now the Red Sox are 19-19 on the season.
Yoshida is one of the best hitters in the Red Sox's lineup so hopefully, a few weeks is all it will take for him to return.
