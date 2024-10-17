Could Forgotten Red Sox Free-Agent Signing Be Bullpen Stopper Boston Needs In 2025?
To state the obvious, the Boston Red Sox had a shaky bullpen in 2024.
As a whole, the bullpen was decent before the All-Star break, but putrid afterward. The Red Sox blew a ridiculous 18 of 32 save opportunities after the Midsummer Classic, and finished only five games out of playoff position. Their bullpen ERA was more than a run higher than any other team in that time frame.
With closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin in danger of bolting as free agents, finding talent to replenish the bullpen seems tricky on the surface. But some Boston Red Sox fans may not even be aware of the fact that there is a former Rookie of the Year and American League All-Star waiting to take over a spot in the bullpen.
Michael Fulmer, who signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox in February, missed the entire season due to elbow surgery. But the 2016 Rookie of the Year is now on course to have a normal build-up for the 2025 season, according to Rob Bradford of Audacy.
"Seems like a good day for a Michael Fulmer update: He is throwing off a mound and trending well for spring training," Bradford said on X.
Fulmer, who turns 32 in March, became a full-time reliever in 2021 with his original team, the Detroit Tigers. He has since played for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs, and in 172 career relief appearances, he has posted a 3.43 ERA in 175 2/3 innings, racking up 190 strikeouts.
The Red Sox also have former two-time AL Reliever of the Year Liam Hendriks slated to make his big-league return after missing the full 2024 season, so a large portion of their bullpen is unknown territory. The same can be said for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who went down with a season-ending injury during Spring Training.
No one knows what to expect from Fulmer at this point, but having a full Spring Training to prepare for the year is a good omen. Perhaps Boston's bullpen will prove to be more complete at this point than we previously realized.
