Red Sox DFA Veteran To Make Room On Roster For Newly-Acquired All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman in town.
Boston recently acquired one-time All-Star Garrett Cooper in a trade with the Chicago Cubs to fill in for Triston Casas while he is sidelined. Casas will be away from the team until at least the summer and Cooper is expected to see most of the time at first base now.
To make room on the roster for Cooper, Boston designated veteran utility man Pablo Reyes for assignment, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"The Red Sox today added (first baseman/outfielder) Garrett Cooper to the active Major League roster," Bradford said. "To make room, Boston designated (infielder/outfielder) Pablo Reyes for assignment."
Reyes joined the Red Sox last season and was great. He appeared in 64 games with Boston at the big league level and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two home runs, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Reyes helped out all over the diamond and saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, designated hitter, and even pitcher.
He played all over the field with Boston this season too, but hasn't been as successful this season and slashed .183/.234/.217 in 21 games before being designated for assignment.
Cooper should be a major lift for the Red Sox and was slashing .270/.341/.432 with Chicago before being traded to Boston to go along with one home run and six RBIs. Hopefully, Casas won't be away from the team for too long, but Cooper will help in the meantime.
