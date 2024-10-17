Red Sox $19 Million All-Star Predicted To Stay With Boston In 2025
The Boston Red Sox certainly will look a little different in 2025.
Even if the Red Sox don't bring in another player this offseason, they still will look a little different. Boston was active last offseason and looked to improve the starting rotation. The Red Sox were linked to seemingly every player available and landed one-time All-Star Lucas Giolito.
Giolito essentially was going to be Boston's replacement for Chris Sale in 2024, but things didn't work out as he was forced to miss the entire season after undergoing elbow surgery.
Although he missed the 2024 campaign, he likely will be ready to go in 2025. It's significantly more likely than not that it will be with the Red Sox.
Giolito has a player option in his contract for the 2025 season worth roughly $19 million. He will have to make a decision about the option and Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti predicted he will pick it up.
"Lucas Giolito (Starting Pitcher, Red Sox)," Ginnitti said. "The 30-year-old missed all of 2024 from offseason elbow surgery but should be in full form by 2025 Spring Training. He carries a $19M salary in 2025, with a $14M-$19M option in 2026 (based on 2025 innings). Prediction: Opt-In."
It has been the expectation that he would pick up the option because he would get significantly less on the open market if he were to decline it. Boston needs to add some pitching, and Giolito's return certainly will help.
