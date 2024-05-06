White Sox Expected To Trade Veteran; Red Sox Could Be Great Landing Spot
If the Boston Red Sox continue to play at the level that they have so far this season, it could make a lot of sense to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
Boston currently is three games above .500 and has a surprising 19-16 record. The Red Sox have had great success from the starting rotation despite a multitude of injuries and right now are in a position to at least fight for an American League Wild Card spot.
There still is plenty of time left in the regular season but the Red Sox currently are just one game behind the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals for a Wild Card spot. If the Red Sox can keep up this level of play, they should be in contention for a spot when the summer rolls around.
When trade speculation begins picking up, the Red Sox likely will be linked to numerous options. Boston has a great farm system and could still use a little more depth. One player who is expected to be traded and could make a lot of sense for the Red Sox is Chicago White Sox veteran Chris Flexen. It's uncertain where he will go, but he likely will be moved, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The White Sox, off to their worst start in franchise history, are still hoping to trade (Tommy Pham) to the highest bidder before the trade deadline," Nightengale said. "The White Sox are also expected to trade starters Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Mike Clevinger, reliever Michael Kopech, and (designated hitter) Eloy Jimenez."
Flexen is 29 years old and has a 4.85 ERA so far this season in seven total appearances with Chicago. His numbers may not jump off the paper, but he recorded an ERA under 4.00 in 2021 and 2022 and he could at least help bolster the back of the rotation and likely wouldn't cost much.
