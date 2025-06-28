Cincinnati Reds Issue Statement on Passing of Dave Parker as Former Teammates Offer Remembrances
CINCINNATI – Shortly after the Cincinnati Reds finished celebrating the 50-year anniversary of the 1975 World Championship team with an on-field ceremony, the mood turned somber as the team held a moment of silence for former outfielder Dave Parker, who died Saturday at the age of 74.
Parker’s passing comes just 29 days before he was set to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The Reds inducted Parker into their Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Reds issued a statement shortly after Parker's death, saying "The Cincinnati Reds extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker, who passed away earlier today in Cincinnati due to complications from a long illness.
The statement also included condolences from Reds owner Bob Castellini.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of Dave Parker. Dave was a towering figure on the field, in the clubhouse, and in the Cincinnati community where his baseball journey began, playing on the fields near his home and going to games at Crosley Field. Dave's impact on the game and on this franchise will never be forgotten. We are extremely proud he wore a Reds uniform as part of his Hall of Fame career. Our thoughts are with his family and all who loved him."
In December, he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Classic Baseball Era Committee, along with Dick Allen.
During his 19 MLB seasons, Parker hit .290 with 339 home runs, 1,493 RBIs and 154 stolen bases.
Nicknamed “The Cobra” because his plate presence resembled the snake’s coiled, ready-to-strike posture, Parker spent four of his 19 MLB seasons with the Reds from 1984-87.
He was a two-time All-Star for the Reds in 1985 and 1986.
In 1985, Parker led the league in RBIs (125) and doubles (42) while clubbing a career-high 34 home runs and batting .312 while finishing second to Willie McGee in National League MVP voting.
The 125 RBIs remain tied for 10th most in Reds history and have not been topped since.
In 1986, Parker hit 31 home runs with 116 RBIs.
“He was such a big dude at a time when there weren’t many ‘6-foot-5, 230-pound, dynamic defender, batting champion with power’ guys,” fellow Hall of Famer and former teammate Barry Larkin said, per Bob Nightengale.
“Everything about him was impressive,” Lark added.
“He probably had more impact on young players than any player I’ve been around,” former Reds teammate Eric Davis said.
Parker grew up in Cincinnati, attending Courter Tech High School, where he also was a star running back before a knee injury as a senior forced him to give up the game.
A 14th-round pick of the Pirates in 1970, Parker played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, helping the team win the 1979 World Series after defeating the Reds in the National League Championship Series.
He won back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and 1978, hitting .338 and .334, respectively, and was voted the NL MVP in 1978.