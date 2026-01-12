Cincinnati Reds Announce Intriguing Partnership With Xavier University

The Cincinnati Reds and Xavier University announced a 10-year partnership on Monday, naming Xavier as the Official University of the Reds.

Here is what the partnership includes, according to a press release on MLB.com:

New internship opportunities for Xavier students

Expanded curriculum development within Sports Management and related academic programs

Increased collaboration on experiential learning projects and student-focused initiatives

Co-branding presence at both Great American Ball Park and the Xavier campus

mentorship opportunities and a “Speaker Series” with Reds professionals sharing career insights with students

Reds participation in Xavier classes as research partners, giving students real-time industry challenges to analyze and solve

Continuing-education benefits for Reds staff, supporting their professional growth through Xavier’s academic programs

Reds Principal Owner Bob Castellini has served on the Board of Trustees for Xavier.

“The energy and future-focused mindset that Xavier University brings through this unique partnership is very exciting to our organization,” Castellini said. “Uniting the strengths of Xavier students, faculty, teams, and alumni with the passion of the Reds’ fanbase and operations will make a lasting impact for years to come.”

The new partnership will be officially introduced this week, with the Reds and Xavier celebrating together at the Xavier-Butler men’s basketball game. Xavier will also have a presence at Redsfest, held January 16–17 at the Cincinnati Convention Center.

You can see the full press release here.

